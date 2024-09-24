Alabama vs. Georgia Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 5
Alabama and Georgia meet in the biggest game of the 2024 college football season on Saturday night.
In a rematch of the SEC Championship Game from last season, Georgia will look to end last season’s loss to Alabama on the road in hopes of jump starting another National Championship title run. With some questions on both sidelines, who has the edge on Saturday night?
Let’s break it all down below.
Alabama vs. Georgia Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Georgia: -2.5 (-105)
- Alabama: +2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Georgia: -128
- Alabama: +106
Total: 48.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Alabama vs. Georgia How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 28
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Alabama Record: 3-0
- Georgia Record: 3-0
Alabama vs. Georgia Key Players to Watch
Alabama
Jalen Milroe: Milroe has been strong to start the season despite transitioning to a new offensive scheme. In three games, Milroe has only passed for 590 yards but hasn’t had a turnover yet while posting an average depth of target of more than 12 yards per pass. Can Milroe take the top off this Georgia secondary?
Georgia
Carson Beck: Beck has shown he can be arguably the best quarterback in the country, but after a slow SEC opener for the Bulldogs before the team’s bye week, the pressure is on Georgia to bounce back offensively. Don’t forget in Week 1, Beck passed for 278 yards and two touchdowns while completing nearly 70% of his passes against an elite Clemson defense.
Alabama vs. Georgia Prediction and Pick
There are plenty of questions ahead of this one, but from a betting perspective I’m curious to see how each elite quarterback attacks the secondary of the opponent.
I’m still not sold on the Crimson Tide secondary that still needs to prove it can fill in for three starters in the secondary. The Georgia offense, when it lets Beck loose as a passer, has been incredibly potent, including ranking 11th in yards per pass attempt last season and 26th in EPA/Pass this season.
The Crimson Tide kept a lid on the Bulldogs passing game last season, but this is a revamped roster with a different coaching staff. I’m going to side with Beck, who has handled an elite Clemson defense with ease.
Meanwhile, Alabama’s offense has continued to push the ball down the field. Last season, Milroe had passes of 20 or more yards on 23% of his attempts, per Pro Football Focus, and this season that’s up to 26%. One of the best deep-ball passers in the country, 30 big time throws to zero turnover worthy passes over the last two seasons, Milroe is a big play waiting to happen.
While the game plan may be conservative for both teams, it may take just a few big plays in the passing game to open this game up and send it over the total.
PICK: OVER 48.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
