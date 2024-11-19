Alabama vs. Oklahoma Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 13
Alabama has positioned itself for an SEC Championship Game berth and the task is simple, just win.
The Crimson Tide heads to Norman, Oklahoma to face a Sooners team that is battling for bowl eligibility and would love to play spoiler. Can the Sooners, who had a BYE week ahead of this primetime matchup compete with the College Football Playoff contender?
Here’s our betting preview.
Alabama vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Alabama: -13.5 (-120)
- Oklahoma: +13.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Alabama: -600
- Oklahoma: +430
Total: 47.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Alabama vs. Oklahoma How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 23rd
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Alabama Record: 8-2
- Oklahoma Record: 5-5
Alabama vs. Oklahoma Key Players to Watch
Alabama
Jalen Milroe: The Crimson Tide quarterback looks far healthier than he did at the midway point of the season, showing out against LSU when he ran for 182 yards and four touchdowns. However, his deep ball remains incredibly difficult to defend as one of the most dynamic players in the country. Will he navigate a sturdy Oklahoma defense on the road?
Oklahoma
Jackson Arnold: Arnold has had an up-and-down season, being benched midway through the season. While injuries around him haven’t helped his ability to play at a high level, Arnold’s shaky play in the SEC is only going to be magnified against Alabama’s defense which has a legitimate pass rush. However, the secondary has been burned before, can this be a game where the Sooners find its passing game out of a BYE week?
Alabama vs. Oklahoma Prediction and Pick
It’s tough to trust Oklahoma’s offense given its play in SEC games, but the Alabama secondary remains vulnerable, ranking 92nd in explosive pass defense.
With a BYE week to prepare for this one, and some better health for key OU pass catchers like Deion Burks, I believe that we see the best version of the Sooners offense since the beginning of SEC play.
Now, can the defense hold up? The unit has been elite for much of this season, top 15 in the country in EPA/Play and generating tackles for loss, but the group has also been vulnerable to allowing big passes, 98th in explosive pass defense.
The Sooners' offense has been shaky all season, but I do believe we see some fireworks in this game from both sides and this is not to be a routine Crimson Tide victory like the scoreboard indicates.
I’ll go over as Oklahoma is set for some success on offense, but the Crimson Tide should be able to match the team and then some on the other side of the ball.
PICK: OVER 47.5
More College Football Stories
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.