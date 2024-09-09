Alabama vs. Wisconsin Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 3
Alabama’s first test of new head coach Kalen DeBoer’s tenure comes on Saturday when the team takes a trip to Madison, Wisconsin to take on the Badgers.
The Badgers offense has been volatile early in the season, but so has the Crimson Tide’s defense, as the unit has been a bit more vulnerable than its early season result may indicate. Can Alabama show up and take care of a Big Ten foe, or will Luke Fickell’s bunch be live for his first signature win of his tenure?
Let’s break it down with our full betting preview.
Alabama vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Alabama: -15.5 (-110)
- Wisconsin: +15.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Alabama- -750
- Wisconsin: +520
Total: 50.5
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Alabama vs. Wisconsin How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 14
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Camp Randall Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Alabama Record: 2-0
- Wisconsin Record: 2-0
Alabama vs. Wisconsin Key Players to Watch
Alabama
Ryan Williams: The five-star freshman wide receiver is already among the most explosive in college football. Through two games, he has six catches for 207 yards with three touchdowns, including an 84-yard touchdown catch last week. Can he take the top off of Wisconsin’s defense?
Wisconsin
Tyler Van Dyke: The Miami transfer has been fine in his first two starts against lesser competition, completing 60% of his passes for a combined 406 yards with a touchdown pass, but he hasn’t really tested his arm downfield, posting an average depth of target (aDOT) of 7.6 and only two big time throws to one turnover worthy play, per Pro Football Focus. Can TVD match the Crimson Tide’s explosive passing game?
Alabama vs. Wisconsin Prediction and Pick
While Alabama has the clear edge on Wisconsin in this one in the trenches and with talent on the outside, the Crimson Tide are playing far worse than the combined score of 105-16 would indicate.
The Crimson Tide only out-gained South Florida by 84 yards in the 26 point win that was a one score game early in the fourth quarter. Further, Western Kentucky missed on several deep passes as well.
I’m curious if Van Dyke’s arm strength will let the Badgers take advantage of a relatively green Crimson Tide secondary in its first road game, but I do believe that the Badgers offense will find some relative success as two touchdown underdogs.
Wisconsin’s defense will need to play back to avoid letting the likes of Williams’ get into the secondary and rip off chunk plays through the air, but I believe that this game may figure to be a bit lower scoring and rely on each team playing the field position early on.
This game can get away from Wisconsin as the game wears on and Van Dyke is forced to take some more chances, but early on, I expect Wisconsin to keep this game competitive and put pressure on the Crimson Tide new-look roster around Jalen Milroe.
When it becomes more widely available, I’m interested in Wisconsin as underdogs of more than a touchdown in the first half as well as the first half under at above 26.
PICK: Wisconsin First Half +7.5, First Half UNDER 26.5.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
