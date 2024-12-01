Is Alec Pierce Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Colts vs. Patriots)
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce is listed as questionable for Week 13 with a foot injury on the team’s final injury report. However, he is expected to play through the injury after practicing on Friday.
Last week, Pierce caught one of his four targets for 39 yards against the Detroit Lions, playing over 70 percent of Indy’s offensive snaps.
On the season, Pierce has 27 catches for 629 yards and four touchdowns. He’s been an impact player as a deep threat, but he also has five separate games where he’s caught one or fewer passes.
That makes him tough to trust in the prop market – especially if he plays this game while being banged up.
So, here’s a breakdown of my favorite prop bet for Sunday’s matchup in the Indy passing game.
Best Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet for Week 13 vs. Patriots
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 4.5 (Over +105/Under -135)
- Receiving Yards: 51.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +170
Last week, Pittman led the way for the Colts, catching six passes for 96 yards on seven targets.
Since Anthony Richardson returned to the starting lineup against the New York Jets, Pittman has been targeted 15 times, reeling in 11 passes for 142 yards.
While Pittman’s yardage and receptions both have fluctuated at times this season, I’d take his receptions prop in Week 13 with the Colts already without Josh Downs (shoulder) and potentially without Pierce.
Pittman is the clear-cut No. 1 option ahead of rookie Adonai Mitchell – and Pierce if he plays. So, don’t be shocked if he’s targeted heavily by Richardson on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.