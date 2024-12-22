Is Alec Pierce Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Titans vs. Colts)
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce suffered a concussion in the team’s Week 15 loss to the Denver Broncos, and he has been ruled out on the Colts’ official injury report for Week 16.
Pierce was held without a catch in Week 15 on four targets, playing in 46 percent of Indy’s snaps before going down. It was Pierce's lowest snap count of the season, as he had previously played in over 70 percent of Indy’s snaps in every game.
Through 14 games, Pierce has 29 catches for 645 yards and five scores in 2024. A big-play threat, Pierce will be missed in this offense, and he’ll likely see many of his snaps taken over by rookie Adonai Mitchell.
The Colts need a win in Week 16 to keep themselves in the mix for a playoff spot in the AFC, and that should be in play against a terrible Tennessee team.
With Pierce out, here’s how I’d bet on the Colts and their passing game in Week 16.
Best Indianapolis Colts Prop Bet for Week 16 vs. Titans
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Josh Downs OVER 3.5 Receptions (-170)
Colts wideout Josh Downs has been banged up himself this season, missing Weeks 1, 2 and 13 with injuries.
However, he returned against Denver and saw eight targets while playing 76 percent of Indy’s offensive snaps. Downs only had three catches for 32 yards – more of an indictment on Anthony Richardson than anything – but his targets remain up in this offense.
With Pierce out, Downs’ snap share may increase on Sunday, and he has picked up four or more catches in seven of his 11 games in the 2024 season.
If Richardson continues to look his way as many times as he did in Week 14, Downs is a solid bet to clear his receptions prop in Week 16.
More NFL Week 16 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.