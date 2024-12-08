Is Alexander Mattison Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Raiders vs. Buccaneers)
Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison is listed as questionable for Week 14 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to an ankle injury.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, he is not expected to suit up on Sunday.
Mattison has missed the Raiders’ last two games, but he’s been the lead back for much of the season in what has been an underwhelming offense and running game.
Through 10 games, Mattison has 97 carries for 320 yards (3.3 yards per carry), three scores and 25 receptions for 245 yards and one score.
The veteran has not been great, but he’ll likely factor into the mix in the backfield if he shocks people and plays on Sunday.
Best Las Vegas Raiders Prop Bet for Week 14
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Usually, I like to examine the prop market for players when there is a key injury, but the Raiders’ offense isn’t one you want to bet on.
Las Vegas ranks dead last in the NFL in EPA/Play this season, and it simply lacks proven playmakers on that side of the ball.
If there is one player that is worth a longshot bet to score, it’s running back Sincere McCormick, who had five carries for 33 yards against Denver and 12 carries for 64 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs.
After playing 10 percent of the team’s snaps in Week 12, he played 38 percent in Week 13, carrying the ball on nearly half of his snaps 12 of his 26).
At +175 to find the end zone, McCormick is worth a dart throw with Mattison expected to be out for Sunday’s matchup.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.