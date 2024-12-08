Is Alexander Mattison Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Raiders vs. Buccaneers)

Sincere McCormick succeeds where Zamir White and Alexander Mattison have failed - explosive plays.



Runs of 10+ Yards this season:

- Mattison (10 gms): 5

- White (8 gms): 2

- McCormick (2 gms): 4



I'm expecting him to take over that backfield.