Alexander Zverev vs. Alexandre Muller Prediction, Odds for Australian Open Round 2

World No. 3 Alexander Zverev is heavily favored to advance to the third round of the Australian Open early on Wednesday morning, and he takes on Alexandre Muller for the third time since 2024.

Zverev dropped the first set in his first-round match, but he rebounded to win 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 from there and advance to the second round. The German has had a ton of success at Melbourne Park in his career, finishing as the runner-up in the 2025 Australian Open.

However, Muller won the last match between these two in Hamburg on clay. Can the Frenchman pull off a major upset in this second round match?

Here’s a look at the odds, each player’s path to this spot and my prediction for Wednesday’s match.

Alexander Zverev vs. Alexandre Muller Odds and Total

Moneyline

Alexander Zverev: -1580

Alexandre Muller: +990

Total

31.5 (Over -130/Under -110)

Alexander Zverev vs. Alexandre Muller How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 21

Time: 2:30 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Alexander Zverev vs. Alexandre Muller: History and How Did They Get Here

Alexander Zverev

Zverev needed four sets to take down Gabriel Diallo in the first round, but he’s now advanced to the second round at Melbourne Park in 10 straight appearances.

Over his last six appearances, Zverev has made the quarterfinals four times, including a semifinal appearance in 2024 and a loss to Jannik Sinner in the final in 2025.

He’s faced Muller three times in his career, winning their lone matchup on a hard surface (and in a Grand Slam) at the 2024 U.S. Open.

Alexandre Muller

Muller has not had a ton of success at the Australian Open in the past, as he lost in the first round in 2024 and 2025, and this is just his second appearance in the second round (he lost in the second round in 2021).

However, the Frenchman fought back in the first round to win in five sets after falling behind two sets to one against Alexei Popyrin. Muller beat Zverev in their last head-to-head matchup, but he’s never made it out of the second round at a Grand Slam in his career.

Alexander Zverev vs. Alexandre Muller Prediction and Pick

This is Zverev’s match to lose, and I think he’ll have no problem knocking off Muller on a hard surface after beating him in straight sets in their lone matchup in a Grand Slam back in 2024.

Muller did beat Zverev on clay in 2025, but the Frenchman is in relatively uncharted territory on Wednesday morning, as he’s never made the third round in a Grand Slam.

Both of these players needed quite a bit of games to get through round one, as Muller went to five sets and played 52 games while Zverev ended up playing 38.

Muller is likely going to need to pick off a set to push this match over the total (currently 31.5), but I think that’s possible since he did upset Zverev the last time the two faced off.

Still, I think the German ends up winning this match, even if it takes him four sets to do so.

Pick: OVER 31.5 Games (-130 at DraftKings)

