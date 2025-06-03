Alexander Zverev vs. Novak Djokovic Prediction, Odds for French Open Quarterfinals
For the 14th time in their careers, Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic will match up, this time in the quarterfinals of the 2025 French Open.
Zverev, the No. 3 player in the world right now, is looking to avenge his loss from last year’s final against Carlos Alcaraz, but he’ll need to get past No. 6 Djokovic first.
Roland Garros has been a great spot for Zverev in recent years, as he’s made the quarterfinals in six of the last seven years and has four straight appearances in at least the semifinals.
Djokovic, who won the French Open in 2021 and 2023, was knocked out in the quarterfinals last year, so he’s looking to avoid a similar result.
Here’s a look at the odds, a prediction, and the path these players have taken to get matched up in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.
Alexander Zverev vs. Novak Djokovic Odds
Moneyline
- Alexander Zverev: -110
- Novak Djokovic: -110
Total
- 40.5 (Over -110/Under -125)
Alexander Zverev vs. Novak Djokovic How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 4
- Time: 2:15 p.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): truTV/TNT
Alexander Zverev: How Did They Get Here?
Will Wednesday be a bit of a coronation for Zverev, who has dropped just one set through four rounds at Roland Garros?
The No. 3 player in the world has made the semifinals in four straight years at the French Open, but he’ll need to get through a gauntlet – starting with Djokovic – to win his first title at Roland Garros.
Zverev easily advanced via walkover in the fourth round, so he should be pretty rested heading into Wednesday’s matchup. This year, Zverev won his lone meeting with Djokovic – a semifinal matchup at the Australian Open – and he’s taken three of their last five meetings despite being down eight to five in their all-time history.
Novak Djokovic: How Did They Get Here?
It’s hard to put together a better run than the one Djokovic has in this French Open.
Through the first four rounds, he has not lost a single set, dropping just seven total games in the fourth round to make the quarterfinals. He’s starred on clay in his career, making the final in the French Open seven times, winning three times in the process (2016, 2021, and 2023).
He’s fared well against Zverev in his career, winning eight of their previous 13 meetings. The last time they met on clay was in the 2019 French Open, which Djokovic took in straight sets, 7-5, 6-2, 6-2. However, Zverev does have the win in their lone meeting in 2025.
Alexander Zverev vs. Novak Djokovic: What the Odds Say and Prediction
The odds have this set as a true toss-up, as both players are -110 to win and advance to the semifinals.
While Zverev has recently gotten the best of Djokovic, the latter has too much success at Roland Garros for me to look past him at this price.
Djokovic has made the quarterfinals in every single French Open he’s been in since 2010, and he did dominate Zverev in their lone meeting at Roland Garros.
The world’s No. 3 player has made some major strides against Djokovic in recent years, but I lean with the veteran to advance. Djokovic has dropped just 26 games through four rounds.
