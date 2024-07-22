Alexandre Sarr Rookie of the Year Odds Plummet After Rough Summer League
After the 2024 NBA Draft, No. 2 overall pick Alexandre Sarr was the favorite to win the NBA's Rookie of the Year award at +650 odds, but that has changed in a big way since the summer league.
The Wizards big man appeared on four games in Las Vegas, averaging 5.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists. 2.3 turnovers and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting a dreadful 19.1 percent from the field and 11.8 percent from 3-point range.
After starting off with two decent scoring games, Sarr shot just 1-for-21 from the field (yes, you read that correctly) over his final two games of the summer.
Those numbers are a little concerning for the rookie, even though he was viewed as a project offensively coming into the draft. Sarr did show a solid shot-blocking presence, but his odds to win the Rookie of the Year award plummeted after his poor shooting in Vegas.
Sarr dropped from +650 to +850 to win the Rookie of the Year, and he's now behind Zach Edey (No. 9 overall pick), Zaccharie Risacher (No. 1 overall pick) and Reed Sheppard (No. 3 overall pick) in the latest odds.
NBA Rookie of the Year Odds for 2024-25 Season
- Zach Edey: +600
- Zaccharie Risacher: +700
- Reed Sheppard: +800
- Alexandre Sarr: +850
- Stephon Castle: +1000
- Dalton Knecht: +1000
- Matas Buzelis: +1200
- Donovan Clingan: +1500
- Carlton Carrington: +1500
- Rob Dillingham: +1700
Sarr isn't out of the Rookie of the Year race by any means, but his summer league showing is certainly a concern when it comes to his role in the 2024-25 season. Remember, the Wizards gave veteran big man Jonas Valanciunas a three-year deal this offseason -- and he's a much more proven piece than Sarr.
If the Wizards decide to bring Sarr along slowly on offense, it's hard to see him putting up the numbers to win Rookie of the Year over any of these other players in his area on the odds board. Edey, Sheppard, Risacher, Castle, Buzelis and others showed some scoring prowess during their time in action this summer.
For now, I'd stay far away from Sarr in this market until the preseason when we are able to see him in game action again. If the rookie can show an improved offensive game then, it may be worth considering him again in this market.
