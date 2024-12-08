Is Allen Lazard Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jets vs. Dolphins)
New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard hasn’t played since Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a chest injury, but he returned to practice this week after the Jets activated his practice window.
New York has not listed the veteran receiver on the injury report for Week 14 against the Miami Dolphins, and he is expected to play on Sunday.
This season, Lazard has been an extremely productive player for the Jets when he’s been healthy. The former undrafted free agent has 30 catches for 412 yards and five scores in seven games, averaging 13.7 yards per reception.
Best New York Jets Receiving Prop Bet for Week 14
Davante Adams OVER 61.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
Lazards may be returning, but it's hard to figure out what his role will be, especially since he's played just one game with Davante Adams on the roster.
If there’s anyone to trust in this Jets offense, it's Adams, who has played nearly every offensive snap since he was acquired in a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Adams’ arrival was in Week 7, so he only overlapped with LAzard for one game. Over his four games, Adams has over 61.5 receiving yards in three of them, catching at least five passes in every game.
The Jets have not been a great offense, and Miami is solid against the pass – allowing the eighth fewest passing yards in the league this season.
I’ll back Adams over anyone else to have a serviceable game for New York.
