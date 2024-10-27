Is Allen Lazard Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Jets vs. Patriots)
New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard reportedly is a listed as doubtful in Week 8 against the New England Patriots due to a chest injury.
Lazard has been solid this season for the Jets, but his role was expected to take a bit of a step back after the team acquired star Davante Adams ahead of Week 7.
Aaron Rodgers still loves Lazard as a red zone target, so his injury could impact the Jets passing game.
That being said, there is a way to bet on this matchup in the prop market, and it may not be what you think.
Jets receivers should see a boost, but they have a running back that should remain a focal point in the offense — through the air — on Sunday.
Best Breece Hall Prop Bet for Week 8 vs. Patriots
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Breece Hall OVER 3.5 Receptions (-155)
Jets running back Breece Hall has been inconsistent as a runner this season, but he’s been one of Rodgers’ favorite targets in the passing game.
Hall has 32 catches and 43 targets through seven games, averaging more than six targets per week. He’s cleared 3.5 receptions in five games, including a four-catch game against the Pats earlier this season.
Not only that, but Hall saw nine targets and made six catches in Week 7 despite the Jets adding Adams to the roster. He’s a great bet at this low number in Week 8.
