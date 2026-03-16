Is Alperen Sengun Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Lakers vs. Rockets)

Houston Rockets star Alperen Sengun missed Friday's win over the New Orleans Pelicans, and he remains on the injury report for Monday's showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Rockets have listed Sengun as questionable for Monday's game with low back pain. The former first-round pick has missed just eight games all season, and the Rockets are 5-3 so far in those matchups.

Houston has already lost center Steven Adams for the rest of the 2025-26 season, so an extended Sengun absence would be a major blow to this team as it attempts to land the No. 3 seed in the West. For now, it appears that Sengun is managing a minor injury, as Friday's game was the first one he's missed since early January.

Oddsmakers have set the Rockets as favorites at home on Monday, but Sengun's injury is clearly playing a role in the odds. DraftKings has Houston set as just a 2.5-point favorite, even though it's 23-8 at home this season. This shorter line could also be due to the Lakers' recent five-game winning streak that has propelled them into the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference.

An All-Star this season, Sengun is averaging 20.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 50.3 percent from the field and 27.9 percent from beyond the arc. He's been the No. 2 scoring option for Houston behind Kevin Durant, and it's worth noting that the Rockets won by just two points without him on Friday.

If Sengun is unable to go on Monday, the Rockets will rely more on veteran center Clint Capela against Los Angeles. Houston should update Sengun's status closer to tip off. For now, bettors should consider him around 50/50 to play in this matchup.

This story will be updated with Sengun's status for Monday's game with the Lakers.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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