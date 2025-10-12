Is Alvin Kamara Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Patriots vs. Saints)
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the New England Patriots due to an ankle injury.
However, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the veteran running back is expected to play.
This is a major boost to the New Orleans offense, as Kamara has already handled 90 touches (73 carries, 17 receptions) in five games this season, racking up 360 total yards.
He should remain in a big role in the New Orleans offense in Week 6, although Kendre Miller has also received a sizable number of touches in recent weeks. Against a tough New England run defense, how should bettors wager on Kamara on Sunday?
Here's a look at my favorite prop bets for the veteran running back as he plays through his ankle injury.
Best Alvin Kamara Prop Bet for Week 6 vs. Patriots
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Alvin Kamara 3+ Receptions (-176)
New England's run defense held James Cook in check in Week 5, and the Patriots rank fifth in the NFL in EPA/Rush and fourth in yards per carry allowed (3.5) this season.
So, I'm looking to back Kamara in the passing game on Sunday.
This season, Kamara has 17 receptions on 21 targets, receiving five or more looks in three of his five games. He's cleared this line in each of those matchups.
Kamara should be heavily used in the short passing game if the Saints can't get anything going on the ground. Spencer Rattler has been decent in the 2025 season, but he also doesn't push the ball down the field much.
Over the last two weeks, Kamara has eight catches on 11 targets, although he's turned those grabs into just 30 receiving yards. I'd much rather back Kamara's volume as a pass catcher over any yardage prop against this New England team.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.