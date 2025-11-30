Is Alvin Kamara Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Saints vs. Dolphins)
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Miami Dolphins due to a knee injury.
Kamara was banged up in last week's loss to the Atlanta Falcons, but it appears his injury isn't season-ending, as the Saints are not planning on placing him on injured reserve, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
That's good news for the Saints, who are expected to turn to rookie sixth-round pick Devin Neal as the top option in their backfield on Sunday. The Saints have already lost backup Kendre Miller for the season.
Last week, Neal finished with seven carries for 18 yards and five catches for 43 yards in place of Kamara. The veteran running back has been a staple in the New Orleans offense for years, but he hasn't exactly has his best campaign in 2025.
This season, Kamara has 131 carries for 471 yards and a score while catching 33 of his 39 targets for 186 yards. His next chance to play will come in Week 14 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Here's a look at how to bet on the Saints in the prop market with Kamara sidelined on Sunday.
Best Saints Prop Bet vs. Dolphins
Devin Neal OVER 3.5 Receptions (+102)
Neal could operate as the safety blanket for rookie Tyler Shough in this matchup after receiving seven targets in Week 12 against Atlanta. Even though he's played a reserve role since Miller went down for the season, Neal has three or more receptions in three of his last four games.
So, I think this is a pretty solid number for him against a Miami defense that ranks dead last in the NFL in completion percentage and 30th in EPA/Pass in 2025.
Neal has 14 targets in his last four games, receiving at least three targets in three of those matchus. Now, in a lead role, he should see those numbers jump on Sunday. With Kamara exiting early in Week 12, Neal played 73.8 percent of the snaps for New Orleans, a sign that he'll be the lead back in Week 13.
