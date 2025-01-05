Is Alvin Kamara Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Saints vs. Buccaneers)
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is listed as doubtful for Week 18 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is not expected to play in the matchup due to a groin injury.
Kamara has not played in New Orleans’ last two games after suffering the injury in Week 15 against the Washington Commanders (he was limited to just 45 percent of the Saints’ snaps in that game).
It’s a shame that Kamara is expected to miss Sunday’s contest, as he was just 50 yards away from the first 1,000-yard rushing season of his career.
Overall in the 2024 season, Kamara carried the ball 228 times for 950 yards (4.17 yards per carry) and six rushing touchdowns. A major threat in the passing game, Kamara also caught 68 of his 89 targets for 543 yards and two more scores.
The Saints have also ruled out running back Kendre Miller for this game, so they’ll likely turn to Jamaal Williams as their lead back on Sunday.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Betting Impact of Alvin Kamara Injury in Week 18
In the prop market, Williams is set at +265 to score a touchdown on Sunday – the best odds of any Saints player in Week 18.
This game doesn’t mean much for the Saints outside where they’ll pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but the Bucs need this win to make the playoffs and capture another NFC South title.
Oddsmakers have favored the Buccaneers by 14.5 points in this game, as quarterback Derek Carr is also out for the Saints. New Orleans is 0-6 in the games that Carr has missed this season.
