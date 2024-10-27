Is Alvin Kamara Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Saints vs. Chargers)
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been dealing with a broken hand (suffered against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5) and broken ribs, and he’s listed as questionable for Week 8.
However, barring a setback, Kamara is expected to play against the Los Angeles Chargers after suiting up in each of the Saints’ last two games.
New Orleans needs Kamara to help carry its offense with Derek Carr (doubtful) expected to miss another game.
After losing five games in a row, can the Saints get back on track?
Here’s how to wager on Kamara in the prop market in NFL Week 8.
Alvin Kamara Prop Bets for Week 8 vs. Chargers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rush Attempts: 13.5 (Over -105/Under -125)
- Rushing Yards: 54.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Receptions: 4.5 (Over -105/Under -125)
- Receiving Yards: 28.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +130
With Spencer Rattler under center, Alvin Kamara is a must bet in his receptions prop.
In the last two games with Rattler under center, Kamara has eight targets (five catches) and seven targets (six catches).
He has cleared 4.5 receptions in five of his seven games this season, and he’s already been targeted 43 times (an average of over six targets per game).
With the Saints likely trailing again in this game, Kamara should be heavily involved in the passing attack in Week 8.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
