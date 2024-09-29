Is Alvin Kamara Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Saints vs. Falcons)
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara reportedly is planning on playing the Saints’ massive divisional matchup with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
New Orleans had listed the veteran running back as questionable with hip and injuries ahead of Week 4.
This is a massive boost for the Saints, as Kamara has been their best offensive player through the first three weeks. So far this season, the former third-round pick has 285 rushing yards, 132 receiving yards, four rushing touchdowns (leads the NFL) and five total touchdowns.
With Kamara in the lineup, veteran Jamaal Williams will likely act as a change-of-pace back – his usual role this season – against Atlanta.
Here’s a breakdown of Kamara’s prop numbers and how bettors should consider wagering on him on Sunday.
Alvin Kamara Prop Bets for Saints vs. Falcons
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rush Attempts: 16.5 (Over +110/Under -145)
- Rush Yards: 65.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Receiving Yards: 29.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
- Receptions: 3.5 (Over -155/Under +120)
- Anytime TD: +100
Atlanta has been one of the better run defenses this season, allowing just 4.1 yards per carry and one rushing touchdown through the first three weeks.
That being said, I am shocked to see Kamara’s rushing yards prop at only 65.5 yards.
So far this season, the veteran running back has 83, 115 and 87 rushing yards while carrying the ball at least 15 times per game. Last week, in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Saints gave Kamara the rock 26 times on the ground.
While he only finished with 87 yards, it’s pretty clear that Kamara’s usage is locked in for this offense. I’d take him in a rushing attempts or yardage prop in this divisional clash.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.