Is Amari Cooper Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chiefs vs. Bills)
Buffalo Bills veteran receiver Amari Cooper has missed the last two games with a wrist injury, and he’s listed as questionable for Sunday’s showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.
There are signs pointing to Cooper playing on Sunday, including his own words. Earlier this week, Cooper said he was feeling better and believes that he’ll be able to play in Week 11.
In addition to that, the Bills did not elevate a receiver on Saturday ahead of this matchup, a sign that Cooper will play.
With Keon Coleman and Dalton Kincaid already ruled out, this could be a huge spot for Cooper to make an impact in a big game.
If you’re thinking of betting on Cooper in the prop market, we’ve got you covered as SI Betting. Here’s a breakdown of his prop bets for Sunday’s showdown with Kansas City.
Best Amari Cooper Prop Bets for Week 11 vs. Chiefs
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receiving Yards: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
- Anytime TD: +150
In two games in Buffalo, Cooper has four catches for 66 yards and a touchdown and one catch for three yards.
He’ll need to have a big game on Sunday if the Bills want to pull off the upset, and he should get plenty of targets since Kincaid and Coleman are sidelined.
Cooper is a solid bet to go OVER 42.5 receiving yards, even against a tough Kansas City defense. There’s a chance that the Bills fall behind in this game, which would mean that Josh Allen has to air the ball out more.
In his first game as a Bill, Cooper had five targets, four receptions and 66 yards despite playing just 35 percent of the team’s snaps. He should have a bigger role than that on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.