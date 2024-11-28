Is Amon-Ra St.Brown Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bears vs. Lions)
Detroit Lions star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown missed some practice time earlier this week with an injury, and he’s listed as questionable on the team's final injury report for its Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Chicago Bears.
However, it appears that St. Brown will be good to go, as he was a full participant in Wednesday's walkthrough.
This is great news for the Lions, as Chicago has one of the better pass defenses in the NFL, allowing just nine passing touchdowns through 11 games this season.
St. Brown has been as consistent as ever in the 2024 season, catching a touchdown in eight of his 11 games while making 71 total receptions for 747 yards. Well on his way to a 1,000-yard season, can St. Brown build on his strong 2024 campaign on Thursday?
Best Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet for Week 13 vs. Chicago Bears
- Receptions: 6.5 (Over +100/Under -130)
- Receiving Yards: 70.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: -120
So far this season, St. Brown only has five games with seven or more receptions and four games with 71 or more receiving yards.
So, he may be tough to trust in these props against a Chicago team that ranks No. 5 in the NFL in EPA/Pass this season.
Taking St. Brown to score doesn’t have a ton of value at -120, but it’s been where he’s found the most consistency in the 2024 season.
Jared Goff is set at 1.5 touchdown passes in the prop market this week, and he’s favored in the odds to hit the OVER. If Goff comes through with multiple passing scores against this stingy defense, I’d be shocked if one of them wasn’t to St. Brown.
