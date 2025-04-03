Is Anfernee Simons Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Blazers vs. Raptors)
Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons is listed as questionable on Thursday night against the Toronto Raptors due to a right forearm contusion.
Simons, who has played in 70 games this season, could end up being forced to sit this game out since the Blazers are unlikely to make the Western Conference play-in and may want to tank for better draft lottery odds.
This season, Simons is averaging 19.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. If there is one postiive for the Blazers, it's that they are favored on the road in this matchup, which could be a sign that Simons will suit up.
Here's how I'd bet on him in the prop market if he does.
This story will be updated with Simons' official status for Thursday's game vs. Toronto.
Best Anfernee Simons Prop Bet for Blazers vs. Raptors
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Anfernee Simons UNDER 3.5 Rebounds (-154)
Simons is averaging just 2.7 rebounds per game this season, and he’s picked up four or more rebounds just six times in his 19 games since the All-Star break.
Since he’s listed as questionable, Simons is really hard to trust in this market if he’s at less than 100 percent. Simons has played in 70 games in the 2024-25 season, but he only has 23 where he’s picked up four or more boards.
