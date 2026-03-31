Angels vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 31

The Chicago Cubs are looking to build on their 7-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels when the teams meet up again on Tuesday night.

The Angels started the season hot with two wins in Houston, but have allowed 27 runs in their last three losses. Meanwhile, the Cubs have alternated losses and wins so far this season.

Jose Soriano will be making his second start of the season for Los Angeles, and it’ll be Jameson Taillon for the Cubs.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Angels vs. Cubs on Tuesday, March 31.

Angels vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Angels +1.5 (-181)

Cubs -1.5 (+149)

Moneyline

Angels +119

Cubs -143

Total

7 (Over -110/Under -110)

Angels vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers

Angels: Jose Soriano (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Cubs: Jameson Taillon (11-7, 3.68 ERA in 2025)

Angels vs. Cubs How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 31

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Wrigley Field

How to Watch (TV): FDSNW, MARQ

Angels record: 2-3

Cubs record: 2-2

Angels vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bets

Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet

Jameson Taillon UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (+116)

Jameson Taillon has carved out a nice career for himself, but it’s not due to him striking out a ton of batters. He has 1,073 strikeouts in 1,237 innings, 7.8 K/9, which has dropped to 6.8 K/9 in each of the last two seasons.

Taillon should need at least five or six innings to get to five strikeouts, and he may not get there in his first start of the season. Even if he does, he went UNDER 4.5 strikeouts in 14 of 23 starts last season, including just one strikeout in his first start of the year.

Angels vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick

The wind will be blowing in at Wrigley Field tonight, which explains why this total is so low. It’s also a solid pitching matchup in Soriano vs. Taillon.

Both of these offenses have also been a bit inconsistent so far. And even with nine runs in Monday’s game, that still went UNDER as the total was set at 10.

I’ll take another UNDER in the Windy City tonight.

Pick: UNDER 7 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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