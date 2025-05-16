Angels vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, May 16
The first battle in the City of Angels gets underway on Friday, May 16 at Dodger Stadium as the reeling Angels visit the surging Dodgers to open a three-game weekend set.
The Dodgers are riding high after steamrolling the A’s, capping the series with a dominant 19-2 win. Meanwhile, the Angels limp in after a 5-1 loss to the Padres, marking their second straight series defeat.
On the mound, Jack Kochanowicz (2-5, 5.23 ERA) will try to slow down a red-hot Dodgers lineup, while Dustin May (1-3, 4.08 ERA) gets the start for L.A. looking to build off the club’s recent momentum.
We’ll look at how to approach betting this game between breaking down a player prop and prediction.
Angels vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Angels +1.5 (+120)
- Dodgers -1.5 (-144)
Moneyline
- Angels (+245)
- Dodgers (-300)
Total
- Over 9.5 (+104)
- Under 9.5 (-128)
Angels vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Angels: Jack Kochanowicz (2-5, 5.23 ERA)
- Dodgers: Dustin May (1-3, 4.08 ERA)
Angels vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, May 16
- Time: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodgers Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network West, SportsNet
- Angels Record: 17-25
- Dodgers Record: 29-15
Angels vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Taylor Ward Over 1.5 Total Bases (+120 at FanDuel)
With a matchup as overshadowing as this one, there’s plenty of interesting value on underdog player props.
Ward leads the Angels with 10 home runs — a department that they surprisingly rank No. 5 overall in despite dwelling toward last place in everything else. He’s hit two long balls in his last three games and has five hits in his last four heading into Dodger Stadium.
For what it’s worth, he’s worth targeting on the road as seven of his home runs are outside of Anaheim. Ironically, he leads the Angels in RBIs despite batting .186, but his Statcast profile tells the story with more clarity: Ward is hitting well above the league average in exit velocity and barrel rate.
Let’s roll the dice on his discerning hitting as one of the Angels’ only hitters with a pulse in power hitting.
Angels vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
We’re going to play this one a bit abnormally since it’s difficult to find any reasonable strategy when the public piles onto the favorite in a lopsided matchup and subsequently inflates the lines.
That’s exactly why I think there’s value in taking the Angels straight up on Friday.
Yes, their bullpen is pitiful and Kochanowicz has his work cut out for him given he’s only striking out just over five hitters per nine innings. He shows promise with an above average fastball velocity and chase rate. He is efficient in getting outs through ground balls despite the Dodgers having the lowest ground ball rate amongst all 30 teams.
But the Dodgers have to come back down to earth after romping the bases against the A’s for 28 runs in their last two games. Heck, they let the A’s defeat them 11-1 this week.
May has struggled through his last two starts, posting back-to-back losses where he allowed three total home runs.
Every metric on the internet will tell you to bet on the Dodgers here, so it’s a risk. But let’s fade the public and focus more on the immense underdog value that the polar-opposite team brands are offering us.
Pick: Angels (+245 at FanDuel)
