Angels vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 14
The Los Angeles Angels and San Diego Padres square off in the rubber match of their three-game series on Wednesday, May 14, at Petco Park.
After the Angels took the opener, the Padres bounced back with a 6-4 win on Tuesday to even things up. Veteran right-hander Kyle Hendricks (1-4, 5.30 ERA) takes the mound for the Angels, while San Diego counters with Randy Vásquez (2-3, 3.76 ERA) as both teams look to close out the series with a win.
As the Padres vie for first place in the NL West, the Angels scrap their way out of the basement of the AL West.
I’ll dive deeper into my prop pick and prediction for this California interleague matchup.
Angels vs. Padres Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Angels +1.5 (-134)
- Padres -1.5 (+112)
Moneyline
- Angels +154
- Padres 184
Total
- Over 8.5 (-125)
- Under 8.5 (+102)
Angels vs. Padres Probable Pitchers
- Angels: Kyle Hendricks (1-4, 5.30 ERA)
- Padres: Randy Vasquez (2-3, 3.76 ERA)
Angels vs. Padres How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, May 14
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Petco Park
- How to Watch (TV): Padres TV, FDSW
- Angels Record: 17-24
- Padres Record: 26-15
Angels vs. Padres Best MLB Prop Bets
- Fernando Tatis Over 1.5 Total Bases (-130 at FanDuel)
Fernando Tatis Jr. is cruising on a streak that is too heavy to ignore, regardless of the price on his total bases prop. The star shortstop has at least one hit in seven straight games heading into Wednesday afternoon. Both of Tatis Jr.’s hits in this series have been home runs on back-to-back nights.
He also draws an inviting matchup against Hendricks, hitting .357 with 10 home runs against right-handed pitching this year.
Hendricks has been notably efficient in limiting high exit velocity and hard-hit percentage, but it’s worth valuing Tatis Jr.'s No. 4 overall standing in expected weighted on-base average in the sport. Tatis Jr. is also No. 5 in expected slug percentage, as he projects a .630 average based on the quality of his contact per Statcast.
In 19 of his last 25 games, Tatis Jr. has hit the Over on his hits, RBI, and runs prop, so I’m counting on that production to continue as a superior Padres team looks to take the series.
Angels vs. Padres Prediction and Pick
Randy Vasquez has limited hard contact with enough efficiency to give the Padres this much trust with their run line price; he’s limiting opposing bats to an 86.8 exit velocity.
But I’m hanging my hat on his splits. He’s considerably better inside Petco Park with a 2.30 ERA vs. his 4.76 on the road.
Besides, the Padres are equipped with a dependable bullpen that ranks No. 7 overall at a 3.32 ERA.
Hendricks is weak on strikeouts, obtaining just over five per nine innings. He’ll be tasked with fending off a Padres lineup that has struck out the fewest total times and makes the highest zone contact in the game per Statcast.
The Padres’ offense also dwarfs that of the Angels’ enough to provide enough run support: San Diego is tied with the Dodgers for the highest average in baseball at .265.
Pick: Padres -1.5 (+112 at FanDuel)
