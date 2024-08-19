Angels vs. Royals Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Monday, Aug. 19
The Kansas City Royals enter an early week series back at home after a weekend sweep against the Cincinnati Reds.
Kansas City is in fine form at the moment, winners of four straight, and will look to keep its excellence at Kauffman Stadium in line as the team pushes for a postseason berth. KC will get an advantageous matchup against the lowly Los Angeles Angels, can the Royals keep it rolling as it tries to make its path to the postseason easier?
Here’s how I’m betting Monday’s matchup.
Angels vs. Royals Odds, Spread and Total
Run Line
- Angels: +1.5 (-105)
- Royals: -1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Angels: +185
- Royals: -225
Total: 9 (Over +100/Under -120)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Angels vs. Royals How to Watch
- Date: Monday, August 19
- Game Time: 8:10 PM EST
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Kansas City
- Angels Record: 53-71
- Royals Record: 69-55
Angels vs. Royals Probable Pitchers
Los Angeles Angels: Carson Fulmer (0-3, 4.22 ERA)
Kansas City Royals: Seth Lugo (13-7, 3.04 ERA)
Angels vs. Royals Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Angels
Zach Neto: In a lost season for the rebuilding Angels, the second year shortstop has continued to produce. He has upped his batting average from .225 as a rookie to .261 this season with 17 home runs.
Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr: One of the best hitters in Major League Baseball, Witt has been arguably the best since the All-Star break. He is hitting an insane .449 at the plate since the All-Star break with an OPS of 1.340, hitting nine home runs and driving in 28 RBI’s.
Angels vs. Royals Prediction and Pick
The Royals have been on of the most profitable teams for sports bettors this season as it continues its ascent up the American League. It has thrived at home, specifically.
Kansas City is 38-25 at Kauffman Stadium this season, one of the best marks in Major League Baseball as the team rakes at home, fifth in OPS at home in 2024. Further, the team has taken care of business when necessary, going 38-21 as a favorite.
While Seth Lugo has suffered some setbacks after a Cy Young level start through more than half of the season, he should be able to outclass Carson Fullmer, who will struggle to keep up with this Royals offense.
Fulmer ranks in the 16th percentile in hard-hit percentage and has a walk rate nearing 11%. I believe there is far too much firepower for Fulmer to keep up.
I’ll take the Royals to win with margin.
PICK: Royals -1.5 (-115)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.