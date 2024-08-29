Angels vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Thursday, Aug. 29 (Can Detroit Sweep?)
The Detroit Tigers aren’t dead in the American League playoff race, sitting just 4.5 games out of the final wild card spot as the final month of the regular season nears.
Detroit has taken care of business this week, taking its first two games of a three-game set against the Los Angeles Angels after sweeping the Chicago White Sox over the weekend. Can the Tigers extend their six-game winning streak tonight?
Oddsmakers have favored Detroit at home against an Angels team that is just 1-9 in its last 10 games and has dropped seven games in a row to fall into last place in the AL West.
Let’s break down the odds, key players to watch and my prediction for Thursday’s matinee matchup.
Angels vs. Tigers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Angels +1.5 (-148)
- Tigers -1.5 (+124)
Moneyline
- Angels: +140
- Tigers: -166
Total
- 9 (Over -108/Under -112)
Angels vs. Tigers Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles Angels: Jack Kochanowicz (1-3, 6.08 ERA)
- Detroit Tigers: Keider Montero (4-5, 5.15 ERA)
Angels vs. Tigers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Aug. 29
- Time: 1:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Comerica Park
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports West
- Angels record: 54-79
- Tigers record: 68-66
Angels vs. Tigers Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Angels
Jack Kochanowicz: This will be the sixth start of the season for Kochanowicz, who has struggled adjusting to life in MLB. The righty has allowed 34 hits in 26.2 innings of work, good for a 1.54 WHIP on the season. While Detroit isn’t an elite offense, Kochanowicz isn’t going to get much run support from his squad. The Angels have fallen to 27th in the league, averaging just 3.90 runs per game.
Detroit Tigers
Riley Greene: A first-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, Greene has been one of the better hitters in this Detroit lineup this season. The young outfielder is hitting .262 with 19 homers and 56 runs batted in across a career-high 109 games. He’s 2-for-8 with a homer in this series.
Angels vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick
Detroit is rolling right now, taking advantage of inferior opponents to keep itself in the mix for a playoff spot.
While Kochanowicz has settled in over his last three starts, allowing just seven earned runs, he’s still given up 20 hits over that stretch. That’s a big reason why he still has a 5.65 FIP to go with his 6.08 ERA. Not only that, but the Angels are just 1-4 straight up when he takes the mound this season.
On the other side, Keider Montero has pitched well in August, allowing two or fewer earned runs in three of his five starts to lower his ERA from 6.38 to 5.15. It’s still not great, but Detroit has won his last four outings and is 7-5 straight up when he’s on the bump this season.
Given the Angels’ offensive struggles – and their 1-9 record in their last 10 – I’ll trust Detroit at home to get the sweep.
Pick: Tigers Moneyline (-166)
