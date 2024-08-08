Angels vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Thursday, Aug. 8 (Fade Nestor Cortes)
The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels split a doubleheader on Wednesday, and they’ll play the series finale of their three-game set on Thursday night at Yankee Stadium.
New York is in a tie with the Baltimore Orioles for first place in the American League East, and it would love a win on Thursday against an Angels team that is way out of the playoff picture with Mike Trout done for the season.
Nestor Cortes Jr. gets the ball for the Yankees in this one against fellow lefty Tyler Anderson, and the Yankees are heavily favored at home.
Let’s break down the odds, probable pitchers and my best bet for Thursday’s contest.
Angels vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Angels +1.5 (-105)
- Yankees -1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Angels: +195
- Yankees: -238
Total
- 8.5 (Over -102/Under -118)
Angels vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Tyler Anderson (8-10, 3.05 ERA)
- New York: Nestor Cortes (5-9, 4.16 ERA)
Angels vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Aug. 8
- Time: 7:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): YES Network, Fox Sports West
- Angels record: 50-64
- Yankees record: 68-47
Angels vs. Yankees Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Angels
Tyler Anderson: Anderson’s expected ERA sits at 4.19 this season, way above his actual ERA of 3.05, but he did hold the Yankees to just one run on four hits in five innings earlier this season. The Angels are 11-11 in Anderson’s starts this season, and he’s led them to a 3-2 record since the start of July.
New York Yankees
Aaron Judge: The AL MVP favorite is on a five-game hitting streak and has picked up at least one hit in 10 of his last 11 games. Judge has an insane slash line of .324/.459/.698 with 41 homers and 104 runs batted in this season.
Angels vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
Do we have a team on upset alert on Thursday?
The Yankees have struggled mightily in Cortes’ starts lately, going 1-7 in his last eight outings and just 3-8 since the start of July. Over that 11-game stretch, Cortes has a 5.22 ERA and 4.77 FIP, allowing 67 hits in just 58.2 innings of work.
Simply put, he has not been good, and the Yankees have struggled with him on the mound all season long, going 8-15 overall.
Anderson has been far from lights out for the Angels, but the Yankees are just 15th in MLB in OPS against left-handed pitching.
New York has played better after a brutal stretch during June and July, but I still think there is value in taking the Angels to win this series finale at nearly 2/1 odds.
Pick: Angels Moneyline (+195)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.