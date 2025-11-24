Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Mavericks vs. Heat)
Dallas Mavericks star forward Anthony Davis has been upgraded to doubtful ahead of Monday night's matchup against the Miami Heat.
Davis is dealing with a calf injury that has sidelined him since Oct. 29, and the doubtful tag suggests that he's still a game or two away from returning to the lineup. Last week, it was reported that Davis would miss seven to 10 more days as the Mavs evaluated his calf injury.
With Davis listed as doubtful, oddsmakers at DraftKings have set the Mavs as sizable underdogs on Monday in Miami. Dallas is an 8.5-point underdog, and it enters this matchup with just five wins in the 2025-26 season, including a 1-3 mark on the road.
Davis has appeared in just five games, and he played less than seven minutes in his fifth game before going down with this calf injury. The All-Star forward is averaging 20.8 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game this season while shooting 52.0 percent from the field.
Dallas has several days off after Monday's game, as it's next contest will be an NBA Cup clash with the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. It's possible Davis could return for that game, and his upgrade, while small, indicates that he is doing better in his recovery.
Here's a look at my favorite Mavs prop bet for Monday's action with Davis likely out.
Best Mavs Prop Bet vs. Heat
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Cooper Flagg OVER 15.5 Points (-123)
No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg should have a major offensive role once again on Monday with Davis likely sitting out in this game.
Flagg enters this matchup averaging 16.1 points per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and just 27.7 percent from 3. But, he's scored 16 or more points in five of his last seven matchups.
This is a solid matchup for Flagg, as Miami ranks No. 1 in the NBA in pace and the total for this game is all the way up at 241.5. The Heat are allowing 118.9 points per game (20th in the NBA), so Flagg and the Mavericks should be able to score more than we're used to seeing on Monday.
I don't mind betting on the rookie to reach his season average with Dallas likely down Davis and Dereck Lively II (ruled out) on Monday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.