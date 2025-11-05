Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Pelicans vs. Mavericks)
Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis is set to miss his third game in a row due to a calf injury.
Davis was injured last week in the Mavericks' win over the Indiana Pacers, and according to NBA insider Marc Stein, he is set to be re-evaluated this week.
In addition to Davis, the Mavs have ruled out big man Dereck Lively II as well on Wednesday night.
Still, Dallas is favored at home against a one-win New Orleans Pelicans team that is playing the second night of a back-to-back.
Davis' injury isn't expected to be a long-term issue, but it is a little concerning that he's set to miss a third game in a row without being upgraded at all in terms of his status.
Here's a look at how to bet on the Mavs in the prop market in this Western Conference battle with Davis and Lively out.
Best Mavericks Prop Bet vs. Pelicans
Daniel Gafford UNDER 7.5 Rebounds (-145)
This season, Gafford has appeared in just two games, playing less than 25 minutes in both of them while grabbing four boards per night.
That makes him a tough player to trust in this matchup against New Orleans, even though the Pelicans are one of the worst teams on the glass in the NBA this season, ranking 29th in rebounding percentage. There's a chance Dallas goes to more small-ball lineups, especially since Yves Missi, DeAndre Jordan and some of New Orleans other bigs aren't elite post threats.
Since Gafford isn't playing a major role -- even with Lively and Davis out -- I'll fade him at this inflated number on Wednesday.
