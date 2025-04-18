Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Mavericks vs. Grizzlies)
Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis has only played in a handful of games since being dealt to the franchise, but he is listed as probable for a crucial play-in tournament matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.
Davis, who played and dominated in Wednesday's win over the Sacramento Kings, is listed with a left adductor strain. That's the same injury that kept him out of action for several weeks after he was injured in his Mavericks debut.
AD should be able to play through this (hence the probable tag) on Friday, but oddsmakers still have the Mavericks listed as six-point underdogs. The winner of tonight's matchup will earn the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference and face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the playoffs.
With Davis expected to play, here's how I'm betting on him in the prop market tonight.
Best Anthony Davis Prop Bet for Mavericks vs. Grizzlies
- Anthony Davis OVER 2.5 Blocks (+130)
Davis has at least three blocks in three of his last five games, including a three-block game in the play-in tournament and five and seven-block games over the final stretch of the regular season.
Now, he takes on a Memphis team that ranks 25th in the NBA in opponent blocks per game (5.5) this season.
The Mavs have a frightening defensive frontcourt to deal with, as Davis, Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford are all patrolling the paint. As a result, they blocked eight shots against Sacramento on Wednesday.
AD is averaging 2.2 blocks per game this season, and I think he’ll have a lot of chances to swat shots at the rim against the likes of Ja Morant (who loves to attack the basket), Zach Edey and others on Friday.
