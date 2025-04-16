Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Mavericks vs. Kings)
Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis is listed as probable for Wednesday night's play-in tournament game against the Sacramento Kings.
Dallas is set as an underdog in this matchup, but it should have a better chance to advance to play the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday with Davis in the lineupp. Based on the probable tag, Davis is expected to suit up in this game.
The All-Star big man has missed time this season with an adductor strain, but he returned to play in a handful of games for the Mavs at the end of the regular season, helping them secure the No. 10 seed in the West. Overall, Davis is averaging 24.7 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.2 blocks per game this season.
With the big man trending towards playing tonight, here's how I'd bet on him in the prop market.
Best Anthony Davis Prop Bet for Mavericks vs. Kings
Anthony Davis OVER 4.5 Assists (+114)
This is not the prop you’d expect for Davis, but it could have some serious value.
The Mavericks star is averaging 4.7 assists per game over his last six games, clearing this line on four occasions.
If the Kings try to force the ball out of Davis’ hands – and they may since the Mavs have way less options on offense for Dallas without Irving – I wouldn’t be shocked to see the All-Star big man become a willing passer.
AD finished with 10 dimes in his last appearance, and Sacramento gave up 27.0 assists per game to opponents during the regular season.
