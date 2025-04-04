Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Mavs vs. Clippers)
Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis is listed as questionable for Friday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Davis missed a bunch of time following his trade to Dallas with an adductor strain, and the Mavs have listed him with that again on Friday night. Davis has played in several recent games for Dallas, but the latest odds (Dallas +10.5) at DraftKings could be a sign that he may miss this contest.
The Mavs need as much as they can get from Davis down the stretch of the 2024-25 season if they want to stay in the play-in picture in the Western Conference.
If he does play, AD is a solid prop pick against the Clippers tonight.
This story will be updated with Davis' official status for Friday's game against the Clippers.
Best Anthony Davis Prop Bet for Mavs vs. Clippers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Anthony Davis OVER 29.5 Points and Rebounds (-125)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Anthony Davis (if he plays) is a great prop target:
Is Anthony Davis back?
The Dallas Mavericks big man went off on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks, scoring 34 points and pulling down 15 rebounds in just under 30 minutes of action.
Davis has been on a minutes limit for Dallas – he’s questionable for tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers – but he’s getting all the touches he can handle. Since returning to action, AD has attempted 19 or more shots in three of his five games, including two games with 23 shots attempts.
This season, Davis is averaging 25.0 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. If he pushes 30 minutes once again, he should clear this prop for Dallas.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.