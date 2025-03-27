Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Mavs vs. Magic)
UPDATE: Anthony Davis is expected to play on Thursday.
Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis returned to the lineup on Monday against the Brooklyn Nets, playing just under 27 minutes while putting up 12 points, six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal.
On Thursday, Davis is listed as questionable against the Orlando Magic due to his adductor strain, but he did say on Monday that he expects to play tonight.
That would be a huge boost for the Mavs, who are currently in the No. 11 seed in the Western Conference, just behind the Phoenix Suns. If Davis plays, the Mavs may move up from seven-point underdogs against Orlando.
Here's a look at how I'd bet on Davis in the prop market if he suits up in this game.
Best Anthony Davis Prop Bet for Mavericks vs. Magic
- Anthony Davis 2+ Blocks (+105)
If he’s able to play on Thursday, Davis is a value bet to pick up two more or more blocks against Orlando.
Davis played nearly 27 minutes in his return to action on Monday, and he’s been a blocks machine in his career, averaging two or more blocks per game in 11 of his 13 NBA seasons. At plus money, he’s worth a shot in this market tonight.
