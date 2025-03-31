Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Nets vs. Mavs)
Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis returned to the lineup on Monday night last week, and he's played in three games since, leading Dallas to a 3-0 record.
On Monday this week, Davis is listed as probable against the Nets once again. The Mavs are favored at home against Brooklyn, and there's a chance that Daniel Gafford (probable) and Dereck Lively II (questionable) also play in this game.
With the Mavs holding the No. 9 seed in the West, the playoffs don't seem nearly as much of a long shot as they did before Davis returned.
Here's how I'm betting on Davis on Monday night against Brooklyn.
Best Anthony Davis Prop Bet for Mavs vs. Nets
- Anthony Davis UNDER 24.5 Points (-120)
The Mavs are winning games with AD back in the lineup, but Dallas has limited the All-Star’s minutes, playing him 30 or fewer minutes in every game.
AD has scored 12, 15 and 18 points in his three games back, and I’m not sold on him putting up 25 or more against Brooklyn – even if the Nets are trying to tank at this point in the season.
Davis also hasn’t been super efficient since coming back, shooting just 35.3 percent from 3 on 17 shots per game.
