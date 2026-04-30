Is Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 6)

The Minnesota Timberwolves are just one win away from reaching the Western Conference semifinals, but they'll have to get that win without All-Star guard Anthony Edwards.

In Game 4 of this first-round series against the Denver Nuggets, Edwards suffered bone bruise and hyperextension in his left knee, causing him to miss the rest of that game and Game 5. He's expected to miss "multiple weeks" with the injury, according to ESPN's Shams Charania, which takes him out of this series for Minnesota.

The Timberwolves lost Game 5 in Denver with Edwards sidelined, and the Wolves were just 12-9 in the regular season in the 21 games that the star guard missed. Edwards dealt with a knee injury towards the end of the regular season that caused him to miss the 65-game threshold for end-of-season awards and All-NBA.

With Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles) ruled out for Game 6, Minnesota is a 5.5-point home underdog in the latest odds at DraftKings. The Timberwolves won outright and covered in both of their road games in this series, holding on in Game 4 to take a 3-1 series lead. There have only been 13 instances in NBA history where a team erased a 3-1 deficit in the playoffs.

Still, Denver is now favored to win this series, as it would likely close as a pretty sizable favorite in a Game 7 at home with Edwards out. The Timberwolves are certainly capable of beating the Nuggets, but their offense isn't nearly as potent without Edwards' scoring.

There's a chance that Edwards could return this postseason, but the "multiple weeks" timeline makes it tough for him to return early in the second round -- if the Timberwolves advance.

This season, the star guard appeared in 61 regular-season games, averaging 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from 3.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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