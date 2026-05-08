Is Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Spurs vs. Timberwolves Game 3)

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has played in both games in the Western Conference semifinals against the San Antonio Spurs, but he remains on the injury report ahead of Game 3 on Friday night.

Edwards and guard Ayo Dosunmu are both listed as questionable for this matchup. They both played in Game 2, and Edwards being questionable may be a formality at this point, as he's played in six games this postseason despite being questionable ahead of each of those matchups.

Timberwolves label Anthony Edwards and Ayo Dosunmu as questionable for Game 3 tomorrow night in Minnesota. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 7, 2026

Even though the two guards seem to be trending towards playing, the Timberwolves are 4.5-point home underdogs in the odds at DraftKings for Game 3. Minnesota is a perfect 3-0 at home this postseason, but the 38-point loss in Game 2 has cleared shifted this series in favor of the Spurs.

Edwards was on a minutes limit in Game 1 of this series, playing just over 25 minutes in the Wolves' upset win. He only played 24:08 in the blowout loss in Game 2, but prior to that game, Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch said that the star guard "might be able to play a few more" when asked about Edwards' playing time.

So, bettors and fans should expect a slightly expanded workload for Edwards if the Timberwolves are able to keep Game 3 close.

Coach Finch on Anthony Edwards' minutes for Game 2:



"He might be able to play a few more."



Edwards played 25 minutes in Game 1. https://t.co/i07BnFqvFx — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) May 7, 2026

This postseason, Edwards is averaging just 17.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in less than 29 minutes per game. The Timberwolves are 4-2 when he's played, though he did miss half of Game 4 of the first round against the Denver Nuggets after hyperextending his knee.

Edwards has dealt with runner's knee and a bone bruise so far this postseason, so it's pretty clear he's at less than 100 percent. Despite that, the star guard has shown a willingness to play through injuries.

He and the Timberwolves are +164 to pick up a win and take a 2-1 series lead on Friday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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