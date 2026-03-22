Is Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Timberwolves vs. Celtics)

The Minnesota Timberwolves will remain without star guard Anthony Edwards on Sunday night in a crucial matchup against the Boston Celtics.

Edwards (knee) has been ruled out for one to two weeks and has missed the Wolves' last three games. Minnesota is just 8-5 in the 13 games that the former No. 1 overall pick has missed, and it's fallen to the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference.

Minnesota updated Edwards' injury to "right knee inflammation with patellofemoral pain syndrome" on recent injury reports, but it has not changed his timeline to return.

Anthony Edwards' knee injury designation has been updated to "Right Knee Inflammation with Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome".



The timetable for his return to play remains the same (re-evaluated in 1-2 weeks), the injury designation was just required to be more specific than simply… https://t.co/6F2XsrjEhs — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) March 19, 2026

With Edwards out of the lineup on Sunday, Minnesota is a 9.5-point road underdog against Boston in the odds at DraftKings. There's a chance that Edwards could return within the next week, but it'll depend on if the pain/inflammation in his knee has decreased.

The Wolves need the star guard for the playoffs this season, and that could cost him a chance to earn an All-NBA nod. Edwards can only miss four games in the 2025-26 season to remain eligible for season awards. He's currently played in 58 games for the Wolves in the regular season.

Minnesota has a four-game cushion on the Phoenix Suns (the No. 7 seed) in the Western Conference standings, but it could be facing an uphill battle to make the Western Conference Finals for the third season in a row. The Oklahoma City Thudner, San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers are all rolling at the moment, and Denver is getting healthier as the regular season comes to a close.

Edwards is the great equalizer for the Wolves, as he's averaging 29.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from 3-point range.

The Wolves play again on Wednesday, March 25 and then are off until Saturday, March 28. There's a chance Edwards could return for next weekend's game (based on his original timeline) against the Detroit Pistons if he makes improvements over the next several days.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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