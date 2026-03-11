Is Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Timberwolves vs. Clippers)

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards struggled in Tuesday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, shooting just 2-for-15 from the field in over 30 minutes of action.

Edwards has appeared in 55 games for the Wolves this season, but he has been listed on the injury report as recently as March 5 for injury maintenance after dealing with a foot injury earlier in the season.

Edwards missed the back end of a back-to-back in late January, but he has played in every game since then. That includes both ends of two back-to-backs, although the Wolves have not played a back-to-back so far this month.

Since the Timberwolves have yet to release an injury report for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, there is a chance that Edwards -- or others -- could end up getting the night off.

Oddsmakers at DraftKings have set the Wolves as 1.5-point road underdogs in this game, a sign that they could be short-handed on Wednesday. Minnesota fell from the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference to the No. 5 spot with Tuesday night's loss, and it has a tough matchup with the Clippers, who upset the New York Knicks on Monday.

Edwards played despite being listed as questionable on March 5, but bettors should wait for his status before wagering on this matchup.

The Timberwolves are required to release an injury report later this afternoon, and the SI Betting team will have an update on Edwards' status and how it impacts the betting odds once it is released.

