Is Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies)

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has missed 10 games in the 2025-26 season due to various injuries, and he's on the team's injury report once again on Monday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Edwards is listed as questionable for this matchup with back spasms after playing over 38 minutes on Saturday night in a win over Memphis. Edwards finished with 33 points in that game, leading the Timberwolves to their 25th win with him in the lineup this season.

The Timberwolves are 25-15 when the Ant Man is in action and 6-4 in the 10 games that he's missed. Still, they hold the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference and have won four games in a row heading into Monday's matchup.

Edwards isn't the only key player on the injury report for the Timberwolves, as Julius Randle (thumb) is also questionable for this matchup. Oddsmakers seem to think that both players will be able to play, as the Wolves are 7.5-point road favorites in the odds at DraftKings.

Earlier this season, Edwards missed a Minnesota loss to the Timberwolves, but the team won by 17 on Jan. 31 with the All-Star guard in the lineup. If he's able to play, Edwards could be worth a look in the prop market against a Memphis defense that ranks 17th in defensive rating and just 21st in opponent points per game this season.

Best Anthony Edwards Prop Bet vs. Grizzlies

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Anthony Edwards OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-104)

I’m buying low on Edwards in this matchup after he shot 1-for-6 from beyond the arc in Saturday’s win over Memphis.

The star guard is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers on 8.4 attempts per game (40.9 percent) this season, and he knocked down at least four shots from deep in eight of his 12 games last month.

The Grizzlies have struggled to defend the 3 all season long, even though they kept Edwards in check on Saturday night. Memphis ranks 27th in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game and it’s just 15th in opponent 3-point percentage.

The volume for Edwards has fluctuated from beyond the arc, but if his back is really bothering him, he may be more inclined to settle for some jump shots on Monday.

At just -104, I think Edwards is a pretty solid value to clear this line against the Grizzlies.

