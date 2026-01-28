Is Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Timberwolves vs. Mavs)

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is listed as questionable for Wednesday night's matchup against the Dallas Mavericks due to a right foot injury.

Edwards had an infection in his toe earlier this season that caused him to miss time, but it appears he's not over the issue as he sat out the second night of a back-to-back against the Golden State Warriors on Monday.

Now, Edwards' status is up in the air against Dallas with the Wolves playing another back-to-back this week. The Timberwolves will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night in what could be a potential playoff matchup later on this season.

According to Timberwolves beat reporter Dane Moore, Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch was surprised that Edwards was forced to miss Monday's game. The star guard has downplayed the injury, but he's now missed three games this month.

When he's been on the floor, Edwards has played at an All-NBA level for Minnesota, averaging 29.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 49.9 percent from the field and 41.0 percent from beyond the arc.

If he's able to play on Wednesday, Edwards could be worth a look in the prop market against this Dallas squad that is fighting for a play-in tournament spot.

Best Anthony Edwards Prop Bet vs. Mavericks

Anthony Edwards OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-155)

This is a tough matchup for Edwards as a scorer/shooter, as the Mavericks are No. 1 in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage and No. 2 in opponent 3s allowed per game.

However, this line has come down majorly for the Timberwolves star, who is averaging 3.5 made 3s per game this season.

Usually, Edwards is set at 3.5 or 4.5 3-pointers made in the prop market, and I think he's worth a bet at this discounted number. In January, Edwards has three or more made 3-pointers in seven of his 10 games, averaging 9.3 attempts per game.

He's been efficient from beyond the arc all season (41.0 percent), and he has three or more 3-pointers made in 24 of his 37 games.

