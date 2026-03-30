Is Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Timberwolves vs. Mavs)

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has missed the team's last six games with a knee injury, but it appears he's on track to return on Monday night against the Dallas Mavericks.

Edwards is officially listed as questionable for Monday's game, but The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski reported that "all signs" point to the All-NBA guard returning against Dallas.

Edwards upgraded to questionable. As we reported last night, all signs point to him returning tomorrow night https://t.co/gbn3AQHVtz — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) March 29, 2026

This is great news for the Timberwolves, who currently hold the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference. Minnesota is two games back of the Denver Nuggets for the No. 4 seed, but it has a much better chance of making a late-season run with Edwards in action. The Wolves have hung on without Edwards in the 2025-26 season, going 10-6, including a 4-2 stretch without him this March.

With Edwards expected to return on Monday, the Wolves are favored by 7.5 points on the road in the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

This season, the former No. 1 overall pick is averaging 29.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from 3. Edwards can only miss one more game the rest of the regular season and remain eligible for end-of-season awards. He's played in 58 games so far and needs seven more appearances to reach the NBA's 65-game requirement for All-NBA, MVP and more.

Oddsmakers are expecting Edwards to return to his normal role in this matchup, as his points prop is set at 28.5 and his rebounds prop is set at 4.5. Dallas has been one of the worst teams in the NBA since the All-Star break, so this is a very winnable matchup for Minnesota if Edwards does play.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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