Is Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game 2)

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards made a miraculous return to the lineup from a hyperextension and bone bruise in his knee, playing in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals against the San Antonio Spurs.

Edwards came off the bench and played just over 25 minutes in Game 1, but he was on the floor in crunch time, playing 10 minutes in the fourth quarter, scoring 11 of his 18 points. Now, the Wolves have once again listed Edwards as questionable for Game 2 on Wednesday night.

Anthony Edwards and Ayo Dosunmu officially get the Game 2 questionable tag from the Timberwolves https://t.co/tO4IWX1Tef — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 5, 2026

Based on the betting odds for this game, it appears Edwards will be in the lineup once again for Minnesota. The Timberwolves were 13.5-point underdogs in Game 1, but they moved to 9.5-point dogs once Edwards was ruled in. For Game 2, DraftKings has the Timberwolves set as 9.5-point underdogs on the road as they look to take a 2-0 series lead.

Edwards' recovery has been amazing, and he certainly gives the Wolves a fighting chance in this series. It's possible the star guard remains on a minutes restriction in Game 2, but Chris Finch did a great job of making sure his star was on the floor in the most important moments of the game.

Since Edwards was questionable for Game 1 and still played, I'm eyeing him in the prop market on Wednesday night.

Best Anthony Edwards Prop Bet vs. Spurs

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Anthony Edwards OVER 20.5 Points (-116)

Edwards was awesome in Game 1, shooting 8-for-13 from the field and 2-for-3 from beyond the arc on his way to 18 points in 25:15 of playing time.

There’s a chance Edwards has a similar minutes restriction in Game 2, but I’d bet on the star guard seeing a little more time after escaping Game 1 without a setback.

Chris Finch said Anthony Edwards’ left knee came through Game 1 well to this point: “So far, so good.” Edwards will get light work and treatment later today in San Antonio. No word on whether he can up Edwards’ minutes beyond that 25 range in Game 2. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 5, 2026

Edwards averages 26.0 points per game in the playoffs in his career, and he’s an absolute steal at this number if he returns to the starting lineup in Game 2. Obviously, we're hedging a bit – there’s a chance he’s still on a minutes limit – with this prop, but Edwards was still in the mix for 21 or more points in Game 1.

Plus, he had a 55-point showing against the Spurs earlier this season and has risen to the occasion time and time again in his postseason career. I’ll buy low on Ant as he works himself back into his usual role in this series.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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