Is Anthony Richardson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Colts vs. Titans)
The Indianapolis Colts are expected to get starting quarterback Anthony Richardson (oblique) back in action in Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans.
Richardson missed the team’s Week 5 loss to the Jaguars after he went down in Week 4 and was replaced by veteran Joe Flacco.
The second-year quarterback led the Colts to a 1-2 start on the season, and he’ll look to win on the road against Will Levis and the 1-3 Titans.
Indianapolis will be down a key player on Sunday in running back Jonathan Taylor, and there has been a major shift in the odds for this game since Monday.
Betting Impact of Anthony Richardson Starting vs. Titans
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
After opening as one-point road favorites, the Colts are now three-point underdogs in this matchup against Tennessee.
Could oddsmakers be valuing Flacco more than Richardson?
It sure seems like it, although the spread moved from Colts +2.5 to +3 after Taylor was ruled out.
Richardson has dealt with some accuracy issues early on in his NFL career, and now the Colts running game will be worse against the No. 2 defense in yards per play allowed this season.
If bettors are looking for an angle to bet on Richardson, consider him as an anytime touchdown scorer.
The Colts usually rely on him or Taylor in the red zone, so he may get a QB draw or designed run with Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson taking over in the backfield this week.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
