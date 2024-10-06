Is Anthony Richardson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Colts vs. Jaguars)
The Indianapolis Colts downgraded second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson to doubtful on Saturday, and he’s not expected to play on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Instead, veteran Joe Flacco will get the start for the Colts after relieving Richardson (oblique) in the Colts’ Week 4 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Last season’s Comeback Player of the Year, Flacco has shown an ability to step in and succeed right away, completing 61.5 percent of his passes in Week 4 against Pittsburgh.
The Colts ended up putting up 27 points in their win over the Steelers while Flacco completed 16 of his 26 passes for 168 yards and two passing scores. Now, he’ll take on a much weaker defense in the Jaguards, who are 0-4 in the 2024 season.
Here’s a breakdown of how oddsmakers expect Flacco to fare in Week 5.
Joe Flacco Prop Bets for Colts vs. Jaguars in NFL Week 5
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Passing Yards: 241.5 (Over -125/Under -105)
- Passing Touchdowns: 1.5 (Over +125/Under -165)
- Passing Attempts: 34.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
The Colts won’t have star running back Jonathan Taylor in action in Week 5 due to a high-ankle sprain, which puts a little more pressure on Flacco to carry this offense.
The veteran quarterback provided a major boost to multiple pass catchers in the Colts’ offense, as Michael Pittman Jr. had six catches for 113 yards and Josh Downs caught eight passes for 82 yards and his first touchdown of the 2024 season.
Flacco should thrive against a Jags team that has allowed 1,091 passing yards (the second most in the NFL) and seven passing touchdowns so far in the 2024 campaign.
I love the OVER on Flacco’s passing touchdowns (1.5 at +125 odds), as the Colts may lean on their passing game more than usual in Week 5.
With Taylor out, Indy is running a committee of Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson at running back, so the best way to move the ball may come through the air against a soft Jaguars pass defense.
Flacco played just 80 percent of the team’s snaps in Week 4, and he still found the end zone twice against a Pittsburgh defense that has allowed just four passing touchdowns in four weeks.
He’s a solid bet to hit this prop at plus money on Sunday.
