Arizona Cardinals 2026 Super Bowl Odds: Is Kyler Murray Still the Answer at QB?
The Arizona Cardinals have posted three straight losing seasons and two under Jonathan Gannon. While an 8-9 record in 2024 was an improvement on their 4-13 records from seasons prior, it still wasn't enough to get into the NFL Playoffs.
Should we expect anything different from the Cardinals in 2025? Let's take a look at what the oddsmakers think.
Arizona Cardinals Super Bowl Odds
- Cardinals +6600
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
The Cardinals are 20th on the odds list to win Super Bowl 60, tied along side the Dallas Cowboys and below teams like the Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, and Seattle Seahawks. At 66-1 odds, the Cardinals have a 1.49% chance of lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
Can the Cardinals Win With Kyler Murray?
It would be shocking to see the Cardinals move on from quarterback, Kyler Murray, this offseason, but at the very least some questions need to be asked. The Cardinals have had just one winning season since drafting him back in 2019 and while he has shown flashes of greatness at times, his play is never enough to take the team to the next level.
Can the blame be but on Murray or has the organization failed to surround him with enough other pieces for them to succeed?
To be fair to the former Oklahoma quarterback, the Cardinals defense has consistently been one of the worst in the NFL the past number of years. If they want to compete in 2025, adding pieces to the defensive side of the football is going to be critical.
2025 will be a pivotal year for Arizona. Even if the Cardinals continue to have struggles on defense, this may be Murray's last year to prove he's their franchise quarterback before they decide to go in a different direction.
There are going to be smart ways to bet on Arizona before the 2025 campaign, but wagering on them to win the Super Bowl isn't one of them.
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!