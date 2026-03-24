Arizona's Odds to Win March Madness Entering Sweet 16 (Wildcats Set as Favorites to Win National Championship)

The Arizona Wildcats have lost just two games all season, falling in back-to-back outings to Kansas and Texas Tech on February 9 and 14, the second of which came in overtime. The Wildcats have since strung together 11 straight wins, which include two wins each against Iowa State and Houston, a revenge against Kansas, and comfortable wins in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

Despite having great teams in recent years, the Wildcats haven't made it to the Elite Eight since 2015. Can they get over that hump this week? Let's take a look at their odds to win it all.

Arizona's Odds to Win March Madness Entering Sweet 16

+330 (Best Odds Amongst All 16 teams)

The Wildcats are set as the betting favorites at DraftKings to win the National Championship at +330, an implied probability of 23.26%. They belong to the group of three seeds that have significantly better odds than the rest of the teams still alive in the tournament. Michigan is right behind Arizona at +340, and Duke is close behind at +370.

They haven't won a National Championship since 1997 and haven't made the Final Four since 2001, when they lost to Duke in the final.

Arizona was the best team in the best conference all season, and not only did they win both the regular season and conference tournament titles, but they also strung together an extremely impressive out-of-conference schedule. The Wildcats beat Florida, UCLA, UConn, and Alabama before starting their Big 12 schedule.

Despite being the betting favorite to win it all, Arizona is listed second in KenPom's latest NetRatings, sitting in one spot behind Michigan.

Arizona ranks sixth in both effective field goal percentage and defensive efficiency. They're also 14th in effective possession ratio and 31st in extra scoring chances per game.

Arizona is the second-biggest favorite in the Sweet 16 at -7.5 over Arkansas. If they get past Arkansas, the Wildcats will face the winner of No. 2 Purdue and No. 11 Texas in the Elite Eight.

Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit and making your first $5 wager.

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!