Arizona State vs. Arizona Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 4
Arizona State’s season is coming to an unfortunate end as the group can’t hold up in Big 12 play, but the team will get a chance to play spoiler against its in-state rival on Tuesday night as big underdogs.
Arizona was humbled on the road on Saturday by Iowa State, losing its fourth game in its last six, but it is a big favorite to get back on track against Arizona State on Tuesday night. Can the banged-up Sun Devils keep up?
Here’s our betting preview.
Arizona State vs. Arizona Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Arizona State : +17.5 (-102)
- Arizona: -17.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Arizona State: +1200
- Arizona: -3000
Total: 154.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Arizona State vs. Arizona How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 4th
- Game Time: 11:00 PM EST
- Venue: McKale Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Arizona State Record: 13-16
- Arizona Record: 19-10
Arizona State vs. Arizona Best Prop Bets
Arizona State
- Alston Mason UNDER 13.5 Points (+100)
The Missouri State transfer has been forced into a higher usage role of late due to the loss of the likes of BJ Freeman and Jayden Quaintance over the last few games, but I’m going to fade him as the Wildcats elite size along the perimeter can funnel him off the three-point line and into less comfortable shots.
Mason is a fine three-point shooter, shooting 37% from deep this season, but is a middling shooter on the interior with limited on-ball creation, shooting 47% on twos
Arizona
- Caleb Love OVER 4.5 Rebounds (-118)
Love is a willing rebounder at the guard position, averaging four boards on the season, but I like this matchup for him to go above his season-long average, given Arizona State’s shaky rebounding as a team.
The Sun Devils are 277th in rebounding percentage as a unit and are now short-handed. The team will struggle with the size of the Wildcats, who are 10th nationally in rebounding rate, and I see Love getting over his quota.
The Zona guard hasn’t cleared this mark in the last four games, but I believe it’s creating a nice buy-low opportunity for him.
Arizona State vs. Arizona Prediction and Pick
Arizona State’s season is all but over; the team has been gutted by injuries and has dropped eight of its last nine games. Of course, the market has faded this team with a huge point spread set for this game that is further out than most analytics websites have this one set at, like KenPom, who make Arizona State a 13-point underdog.
However, I’m not stepping in front of the Wildcats on Tuesday. The edge on the glass for Arizona is gigantic, and the Sun Devils' current play doesn’t inspire confidence in the group keeping it competitive.
The Sun Devils have lost its last three games by double figures, including by 26 at Utah on Saturday.
The team won’t be able to keep up in the shot volume department against Arizona and the Wildcats' ability to pummel the Sun Devils on the interior with the Big 12’s second-best two-point percentage against a limited ASU defense that is 13th in two-point percentage allowed.
Lay it with the Wildcats at home.
PICK: Arizona -17.5 (-120, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.