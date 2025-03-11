Arizona State vs. Kansas State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Big 12 Championship First Round
The evening slate of the Big 12 Tournament features Kansas State taking on Arizona State in first round action.
The Wildcats have had an up-and-down season but are favored to knock off a Sun Devils team that has fallen off in a big way to end the regular season with injuries taking its toll along the roster. Can Kansas State extend its season at the expense of a tumbling Arizona State team?
Here’s our betting preview.
Arizona State vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Arizona State: +5.5 (-108)
- Kansas State: -5.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Arizona State: +195
- Kansas State: -240
Total: 141.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Arizona State vs. Kansas State How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: T-Mobile Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
- Arizona State Record: 13-18
- Kansas State Record: 15-16
Arizona State vs. Kansas State Key Players to Watch
Arizona State
Alston Mason: With the likes of BJ Freeman done for the season, Mason has been put in a higher usage role, evident in his 33-point outing against Arizona last week. The guard has had success against Kansas State this season too, averaging about 14 points per game with seven assists.
Kansas State
David N’Guessan: The Kansas State forward has been on a tear of late, scoring at least 18 points in four of the last five games as he has been imposing around the rim, shooting 67% on two-point shots during the regular season. In the regular season, N’Guessan scored at least 20 in both games with 21 total rebounds.
Arizona State vs. Kansas State Prediction and Pick
The state of Arizona State’s defense is dire as the team has allowed at least 85 points in its last four games and has lost 11 of its last 12 games.
While guard BJ Freeman has been out for several games, the loss of stud freshman Jadyen Quintance has hurt the team even more and should lead to a big outing from David N’Guessan around the rim.
The Wildcats offense sputtered to end the regular season, failing to score more than 70 points in the last three games of the regular season, but Arizona State’s defense is not Big 12 caliber to end the season and the team is devoid of its two most reliable offensive options as well.
Look for Jerome Tang’s group to take care of business and score at will en route to a first round victory.
PICK: Kansas State -5.5 (-112, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
