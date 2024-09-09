Arizona State vs. Texas State Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 3
A pair of unbeaten teams begin college football Week 3.
Arizona State has looked far better in 2024 with a healthy roster, but now hit the road for the first time this season to face a Group of Five upstart who will look to throw its hat into the College Football Playoff discussion with a standalone victory over a Power Four team in Texas State.
Can the Bobcats win as small home underdogs and join the CFP race? Let's break it all down:
Arizona State vs. Texas State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Arizona State: -2.5 (-110)
- Texas State: +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Arizona State: -120
- Texas State: +108
Total: 58.5
Arizona State vs. Texas State How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Sept. 12
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: UFCU Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Arizona State Record: 2-0
- Texas State Record: 2-0
Arizona State vs. Texas State Key Players to Watch
Arizona State
Cam Skattebo: The Sun Devils bellcow went off against Mississippi State, rushing it 33 times for 262 yards while adding three catches for 35 yards in the passing game. Skattebo had every answer for the Bulldogs defensive line, but will now face an aggressive Texas State defensive front on the road, will he find more success?
Texas State
Jordan McCloud: The reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year at James Madison has acclimated nicely to GJ Kinne’s offense, passing for 308 yards while completing 66% of his passes with four total touchdowns. McCloud is a dual threat quarterback who has played five seasons of college football, he seems more than comfortable in a new setting.
Arizona State vs. Texas State Prediction and Pick
I’ll side with the home underdog Bobcats, who I have been high on dating back to the preseason.
While the Sun Devils were able to dismantle its first two opponents in Wyoming and Mississippi State, I believe the team is being upgraded a bit too much ahead of its first road test against a formidable defense.
Texas State has been prone to giving up explosive plays, last season it was bottom 10 in explosive rush and pass rate, but that’s by design as the team is an ultra aggressive unit that ranked second in tackles for loss. The team has size in the trenches that can test the Sun Devils untested offensive line that may be improved, but just how much?
If the Sun Devils can’t establish the ground game with Skattebo, the game will fall on Sam Leavitt’s arm, which I’m interested to see as he struggled against his first look at a Power Five defense in Tempe, completing only 50% of his passes against Mississippi State.
It’s worth noting he is a capable rusher, but I believe the Bobcats defense can give him issues. In a small sample size over the last two seasons (including at Michigan State in 2023), Leavitt is 5-for-15 under pressure.
Meanwhile, the Kinne-led Texas State offense is always going to hum. This is one of the most potent offenses in college football from a scheme perspective and just hung 49 on UTSA, going up 35-5 at halftime. The ASU secondary allowed Blake Shapen and the Bulldogs to pass for about nine yards per dropback. If there are going to be vertical opportunities for McCloud and co., Texas State is going to out-pace its Power Four opponent.
PICK: Texas State ML (+108)
