Arizona State vs. Texas Tech Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 4
Arizona State has been one of the pleasant surprises through the young 2024 season, starting undefeated with some impressive wins on its ledger already, including a road win at Group of Five powerhouse Texas State.
The Sun Devils got some extra rest after the Thursday night win, and head back to Texas to face the Red Raiders of Texas Tech, who hung 66 points on North Texas in a blowout win in Week 3.
Can Texas Tech’s offense keep it up against a much improved Sun Devils defense?
Here’s our betting preview:
Arizona State vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Arizona State: +3.5 (-118)
- Texas Tech: -3.5 (-104)
Moneyline
- Arizona State: +145
- Texas Tech: -165
Total: 58.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Arizona State vs. Texas Tech How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 20th
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Arizona State Record 3-0
- Texas Tech Record: 2-1
Arizona State vs. Texas Tech Key Players to Watch
Arizona State
Cam Skattebo: Skattebo is one of the best running backs in the country so far, rushing for 373 yards on 68 carries in three games, opening up the Sun Devils offense under second-year head coach Kenny Dillingham. He’ll face a Texas Tech defense that has struggled to stop the run so far this season, outside the top 100 in yards per rush allowed.
Texas Tech
Taj Brooks: Brooks returned from injury in Week 2 to have a monster showing in Week 3 against North Texas, clearing 100 yards on more than five yards per carry. The lead back does face a formidable Arizona State defensive front that has been stout against the run this season, 21st in success rate allowed, per GameonPaper.
Arizona State vs. Texas Tech Prediction and Pick
This is an interesting matchup and one that I believe Arizona State has a decisive edge in.
The Sun Devils proved last week that it’s more than just Skattebo on the ground as transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt engineered several impressive drives to score a road win. Further, the team will face a shaky defense in Texas Tech that is currently 125th in terms of EPA/Pass.
The Red Raiders were able to build margin against North Texas due to a lopsided turnover margin, but against a more buttoned-up unit in Arizona State, who has played on the road already this season, I fancy the team’s chances of holding up.
Further, Texas Tech currently has the second-worst tackling grade, according to Pro Football Focus, ASU may be able to rip off chunk plays in bunches on Saturday.
Texas Tech has a potent offense under offensive coordinator Zach Kittley, but this is an offense that needs to be viable on the ground to open up the passing game as Behren Morton has not shown he can be a downfield passer this season, attempting only 31% of his passes for more than 10 yards and completing 50% of them.
ASU has been a good run-stopping unit this season, 33rd in line yards, and I believe the team can make Texas Tech uncomfortable on offense to keep this game within a field goal, and potentially win outright.
PICK: Arizona State +3.5
