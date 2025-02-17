Arizona vs. Baylor Prediction, Odds, Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Monday, Feb. 17
The No. 13 Arizona Wildcats have a tough road date on Monday night, as they’ll take on Scott Drew’s Baylor Bears, who have lost just one of their 13 games at home in the 2024-25 season.
Baylor (16-9) is unranked entering this matchup, but it is favored at home against Arizona. These squads played back on Jan. 14 with the Wildcats pulling out a double-digit win, but Baylor has been a different team at home all season.
The Bears are just 2-7 on the road but 12-1 at home this season. They’re in the middle of the pack in the Big 12, and a win on Monday would go a long way for their NCAA Tournament resume.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this Big 12 clash.
Arizona vs. Baylor Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Arizona +1.5 (-108)
- Baylor -1.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Arizona: -105
- Baylor: -115
Total
- 150.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Arizona vs. Baylor How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Feb. 17
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Foster Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Arizona record: 17-8
- Baylor record: 16-9
Arizona vs. Baylor Best College Basketball Prop Bets
Arizona Best College Basketball Prop Bet
- Caleb Love UNDER 17.5 Points (-115)
I think this number is a little too high for Arizona star Caleb Love, especially in a tough road environment.
Love is averaging 15.9 points per game, attempting 14.5 shots per night while shooting 37.8 percent from the field and 30.1 percent from 3.
He has just nine games this season with 18 or more points, and Baylor held him to just eight points on 3-of-10 shooting in the first meeting between these squads.
Baylor Best College Basketball Prop Bet
- Norchad Omier 11+ Rebounds (-125)
The Baylor big man leads the Big 12 in rebounds per game (10.2), but he was limited in the first matchup against Arizona due to foul trouble, grabbing just four boards in 26 minutes.
I think that Omier can bounce back on the glass in this one, as he’s picked up at least 11 boards in five of his last eight games, averaging exactly 11.0 boards per game during that stretch.
Arizona only has one player averaging more than five rebounds per game, and it can play small at times. That sets up well for Omier on the glass tonight.
Arizona vs. Baylor Prediction and Pick
Arizona is the far better defensive team (12th in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency), but I have a hard time fading the Bears at home – especially in a pick’em scenario.
Baylor has not lost at home since Jan. 19, and that loss to TCU was by just three points. On top of that, the Bears have three wins against teams in the top-25 this season, and they knocked off squads like St. John’s and Arkansas earlier in the season.
Arizona enters this game off back-to-back Big 12 losses – one at home against Houston and one on the road against Kansas State. While the Wildcats have a talented team, they are far too reliant on Love this season scoring the ball given how inefficient he’s been from the floor.
While Baylor may not be able to dominate this Arizona defense, the Wildcats may not be able to push the pace against a Baylor team that is 297th in adjusted tempo this season. That could be an issue for an Arizona team that doesn’t shoot the 3 well (313th in the country in 3-point percentage) if it’s forced to play in the half court.
Pick: Baylor Moneyline (-115 at DraftKings)
